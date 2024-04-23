Punjab criminal arrested from Lucknow

Lucknow, April 23 The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested notorious criminal Amandeep Singh a.k.a. Gobind Singh from Lucknow on Monday, the police said.

He is accused of various heinous crimes, including the murder of a police officer, in Punjab.

The Punjab Police collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh ATS to arrest him.

The ATS arrested Amandeep from Sardari Kheda, Alambagh police station, Lucknow.

He will be presented before the court in Lucknow on Tuesday, where a transit remand will be sought.

Subsequently, he will be taken to Punjab for further legal proceedings before the court there.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS is conducting an investigation into the suspect's connections in the state and his affiliation with radical ideologies.

--IANS

