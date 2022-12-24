Punjab DGP reviews security for Shaheedi Jor Mela

Chandigarh, Dec 24 Ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Saturday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and reviewed security arrangements at the spot to ensure the function is conducted in a smooth and secure manner.

The three-day annual Shaheedi Jor Mela to pay homage to the martyrdom of Chotey Sahibzade Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh the youngest sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, will be held in Fatehgarh Sahib from December 26 to December 28.

Addressing over 3,000 police personnel being deployed for security arrangements in Fatehgarh Sahib, the DGP said that for the first time, drones would be used for surveillance and special teams have been positioned to respond to contingencies.

Reviewing all the security arrangements with DIG (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravjot Kaur Grewal, DGP Yadav said five Samadhan Centres have also been set up to assist devotees coming from all over India, besides establishing a modern command centre.

While paying obeisance at the Gurdwara Sahib, Yadav prayed for the peace and harmony of the state.

