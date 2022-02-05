Punjab election: Former Congress MLA Jasbir Khangura joins AAP

Former Congress MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

Earlier, Jasbir had won the election from Qila Raipur seat by 10,876 votes.

In fact, Qila Raipur had earlier been represented by S Parkash Singh Badal and was the only seat in Punjab that INC had never won, said a press release.

In 2012, Jasbir contested from Dakha as Qila Raipur had been eliminated due to the delimitation process. Jasbir lost the election but gained 55,820 votes.

Jasbir completed his graduation from Oxford University, and he is a Ludhiana-based businessman.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor