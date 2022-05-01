Punjab Police apprehend six persons in Patiala violence

Punjab Police have so far arrested six persons who were allegedly involved in the Patiala violence that took place between the two groups outside the 'Kali Mata Temple'.

Out of the six arrested accused, the key conspirator behind the Patiala clashes, Barjinder Singh Parwana was arrested by the police in Mohali today morning, said MS Chhina, IG-Patiala on Sunday.

"Barjinder Parwana, the main accused in the Patiala clashes, has been taken into custody by police from Mohali. A total of six accused have been arrested till now. The Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) has ordered strict action against anti-social and anti-national elements," he told reporters.

He further said that Barjinder Parwana will be presented before a court to take the police remand.

"Police have also arrested Shankar Bhardwaj, who is Harish Singhal's accomplice, and three more radicals have also been arrested. One other person, who posted the hate speech, was also arrested," he stated.

The top police official also assured that no innocent will be harassed during the investigation but those involved will be arrested and chargesheets will be submitted against them.

"FIR has been registered against 25 people in the case so far. A man who was shot in the clashes is admitted to the hospital. The entire matter is being supervised by SSP Deepak Pareek," the IG added.

Tension prevailed in Patiala after two groups clashed outside the 'Kali Mata Temple' on Friday, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a rally in which four people, including two policemen, were injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor