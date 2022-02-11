Punjab polls: ECI transfers SHO Ferozepur City

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred Station House Officer, Ferozepur City Manoj Kumar and appointed Swaranpal Singh as new SHO in his place.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar will remain attached to the Jalandhar Commissionerate of Police till the end of the election process.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor