Punjab sarpanch murder: Oppn blasts AAP govt over deteriorating law and order

Chandigarh, Jan 5 The AAP-led Punjab government has come under sharp attack from opposition parties over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state after a sarpanch from the ruling party was shot dead at a wedding venue in Amritsar.

Jarnail Singh, who had arrived to attend a relative's wedding at the Marigold Resort, was shot in the head by unidentified assailants on Sunday.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police officials said the matter is under investigation.

The killing has added to growing concerns as the state witnessed two high-profile murders within a span of four days.

On Saturday, a Congress worker, who was also employed with Nestle, was gunned down in Moga district, allegedly by the sarpanch of the same village, who belongs to the AAP. This was followed by the murder of another AAP sarpanch, with reports suggesting that he had been receiving threats from gangsters.

Reacing to this, BJP leader Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa said there was practically no government left in Punjab.

"If you look around, the first news you hear every morning is that some leader from some village has been murdered. Just yesterday, this happened again. As you mentioned earlier, first, a gangster shot a liquor or betting operator in front of thousands of people and escaped. Then, in Moga, a Congress supporter was shot 20 times and killed. Yesterday, even one of the AAP sarpanches was murdered," Bajwa told IANS.

Taking a swipe at the state leadership, he added, "The Punjab Chief Minister just knows how to talk. AAP convenor Kejriwal used to say that the AAP government would eradicate crime in Punjab within 24 hours, but now, within 24 hours, several murders are taking place here."

Further criticising the government, Bajwa said, "The public made a huge mistake by electing such a government that cannot handle the state."

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the AAP government, stating the law and order situation had completely collapsed.

"There is no such thing as law and order left anymore. This is not the first incident. Today, this is the second such incident in Amritsar where people had to hide under tables to save their lives," he said.

Referring to a video of the incident, Warring added, "I have seen the video -- the person is sitting there, eating food, and without any warning, he is shot directly in the head, and the attackers calmly walk away. What can the police do now? After murder?"

Speaking to IANS, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said the situation in Punjab had worsened drastically.

"The law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated to such an extent that earlier criminals used to come with their faces covered, but now they operate openly," he said.

"They enter a marriage palace, open fire in broad daylight, turn an atmosphere of celebration into mourning and walk away. The criminals fear no one in Punjab, but the common people are the ones who are terrified," Chugh added.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad also criticised the AAP government, saying, "Many people were attracted by lofty promises, on the basis of which your government was formed in the state. The Chief Minister's advertisements are prominently featured across newspapers and electronic media, but on the ground, the reality is quite different."

"Whether it is the issue of law and order or the question of development, the AAP government has proved to be a failure on both fronts in Punjab. In the times to come, whenever elections are held, the AAP's return to power appears highly unlikely," he added.

Meanwhile, police officials said the case is being investigated from all possible angles and assured that the culprits would be arrested soon. They also revealed that Jarnail Singh had survived three earlier attempts on his life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor