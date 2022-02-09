Punjab: Sonu Sood saves life of a man who got injured in road accident

Saving one's life is humanity. Helping those in need is humanity. Actor Sonu Sood helped many people who were in trouble in the lockdown. For those in trouble, Sonu literally ran to help them like an angel. He was appreciated from all over the country. Sonu, who has been an angel for many, has rushed to the aid of an accident victim in Punjab. A man who met with an accident near Kotakpura bypass in Moga district of Punjab. At the same time, Sonu Sood was passing by in a car. Seeing the accident, Sonu stopped for help. Sonu pulled out the person who was injured in the accident of two vehicles and took him to the hospital. This saved the life of the injured person.

The incident happened on Tuesday night. Two vehicles met with an accident near Kotakpura bypass in Moga. Sonu was traveling by car on the same road. Seeing the accident, Sonu stopped the car. With the help of his team, Sonu pulled the injured man out of the car involved in the accident. This person's condition is stable now.

