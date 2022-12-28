Punjab: Two held for possessing Heroin, arms, ammunition in Pathankot

Punjab counter-intelligence wing arrested two people for allegedly possessing 10 kg Heroin and arms and ammunition in Pathankot, said the state Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

The police recovered two pistols, four magazines and 180 live cartridges for the possession of the accused persons.

According to the police, the arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into India.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

In another major success against trans-border smuggling networks, Counter Intel #Pathankot has arrested 2 smugglers and recovered 10 Kg Heroin along with 2 pistols, 4 magazines & 180 live cartridges said a tweet from Punjab Police.

"Arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into India. FIR has been registered and the investigation is ongoing. Punjab police are committed to making Punjab drug-free as per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann," tweeted Punjab DGP.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor