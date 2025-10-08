Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Horrific Road Crash

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was hospitalised after a road accident last month, died on Wednesday. He was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on September 27 while travelling to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. The singer was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in an extremely critical condition.According to doctors, Jawanda’s neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care. His condition was described as “extremely critical” soon after the mishap, and he had been on life support since admission.

A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, Jawanda was widely loved for his hit songs such as Surname, Kamla, Mera Dil, and Sardari. He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films including Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji.Having begun his musical journey in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me, Jawanda quickly rose to fame for his soulful voice and lyrics celebrating Punjabi pride and culture.Hailing from Pona village in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda was known for his songs "Tu dis penda", "Khush reha kar", "Sardari", 'Surname", "Afreen", "Landlord", "Down to earth" and "Kangani". Jawanda also acted in Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie "Subedar Joginder Singh" in 2018, "Jind Jaan" in 2019 and "Mindo Taseeldarni" in 2019.Rajvir Jawanda, who was married and had two young children.