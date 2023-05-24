Quality, consumers to play crucial role in shaping markets, driving economic growth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that quality is what today's customers are demanding and there can be no issue more important to consumers than quality.

During the Inaugural Address at the 44th ISO COPOLCO Plenary in New Delhi today, Minister Piyush Goyal said that by focusing on quality, India can greatly influence its future as a nation.

"Consumer rights, safety and satisfaction are all dependent on the quality and extremely important in the highly globalised and technology-aided world. Getting high-quality goods and services is the most important concern of the consumers and consumers can only be satisfied when this intrinsic need of theirs is met", Goyal said during the inaugural address.

He said that consumer protection is an integral part of governance.

Goyal mentioned that it was something that was recognized in ancient texts like Atharvaveda and Arthashastra and the Government is only trying to bring back this consciousness in the present times.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that consumers play an important role in the economy and the Government has to focus on consumer prosperity as well as consumer protection; therefore, efforts are being made to establish a responsive administration", he said.

The Minister further said that issues of affordability, practicality and complementarity are also important in making policies for consumer protection.

He expressed his firm belief about the Department of Consumer Affairs holds great significance because every resident of India is a consumer and said that the Department of Consumer Affairs and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) can play a game-changing role in making India achieve greater heights.

Goyal said that as the Government under the leadership of PM Modi soon completes 9 years of serving every section of society and making a difference in the lives of 1.4 Billion Indians, the single focus of the Government has been on regaining India's lost glory and strengthening India's story.

The Minister said that the Government is also emphasising attracting investments, greater international trade and making India an important player in the global context.

While reflecting on the 9 years' journey, he said that the quality of governance has been a key aspect. Further, Goyal highlighted that the growth of India's businesses and international trade and its ability to attract more investments is centred on a 'Happy and Satisfied Consumer'.

"Quality and consumers will play a crucial role in shaping the markets and driving economic growth", he added.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the Minister said, "The customer is the most important visitor on our premises, and we're dependent on them."

He further added that businesses must reflect on the demands of the time and expectations of the customers.

"India today is the 5th largest economy in the world and in the next few years, India is poised to become the 3rd largest economy", he said and emphasized the huge talent pool and skills which are India's strength.

He said that India is a 'bright spot' under the leadership of PM Modi, which is recognised by the world leaders and the multilateral institutions and almost every developed country wants to trade with India.

Piyush Goyal inaugurated the 44th ISO COPOLCO Plenary being organized by the BIS in New Delhi today in the presence of Union Minister of State of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, ISO Secretary-General Sergio Mujica, Secretary, Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh, Chair COPOLCO Sadie Dainton and senior officials from the Department of Consumer Affairs and BIS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor