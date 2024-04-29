Quick action by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau saves citizen's Rs 1 crore

Hyderabad, April 29 Swift action by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau on a complaint by a citizen about unauthorised transactions from his bank account resulted in saving the entire amount of above Rs 1 crore.

The victim lodged a complaint with the cyber crime helpline at the TS Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) within 12 minutes after receiving three messages about the transfer of money from his Axis Bank current account.

According to TSCSB Director Shikha Goel, Harsh, a resident of Nacharam in Hyderabad, on Saturday morning, received three messages about the transfer of money from his bank account. The unauthorised transfers were to the tune of Rs1,00,10,005. He immediately alerted the Axis Bank and also complained at the Cyber Crime helpline number 1930.

The helpline immediately uploaded the transaction details on the CFCFRMS portal, alerted Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, to which the amount was fraudulently transferred by the suspect, and ensured that the amount was put on hold, she said.

"This is an example of swift action by the victim in reporting the crime on 1930 within the golden hours and by the 1930 helpline staff in alerting the banks concerned and intercepting the fraudulent money from going into the hands of suspects, resulting in saving the entire amount of above Rs.1 crore," Goel said.

She met the complainant and complimented him for reporting within 12 minutes to 1930. She also appreciated the staff of 1930 who acted promptly and made sure that the amount was put on hold within 25 minutes of reporting.

She appealed to people to report any cyber fraud to helpline number 1930 immediately.

