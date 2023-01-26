R-Day 2023: National Flag unfurled across states

The Tricolour was unfurled in various states across the country on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the Tricolour at his residence in Dehradun.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurled the Tricolour on Republic Day at Botad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also unfurled the National Flag at his official residence in Mumbai.

In the northeastern state of Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga unfurled the Tricolour at the CM Office in Aizwal on Republic Day.

Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan unfurled the National Flag on the occasion in Patna.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag on the 74th Republic Day at Hyderabad. However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The Tricolour was also unfurled at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, on Republic Day. RSS Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge unfurled the national flag on the occasion.

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal unfurled the national flag and took the salute of the Republic Day parade in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present on the occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the Tricolour at Kartavya Path in the national capital today.

The Prime Minister will commence the day's ceremonies by visiting the National War Memorial where he will lead the nation in paying homage to the fallen heros. Inter-Services Guards will be formed by seven soldiers from each service.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

This year's Republic Day celebration will witness the country's military prowess, cultural diversity, and many other unique initiatives. Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.

( With inputs from ANI )

