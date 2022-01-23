R-Day parade: Army to display how uniform, arms evolved over decades

New Delhi, Jan 23 The six marching contingents of the Indian Army will don different uniforms, including the new one, on Rajpath in Republic Day parade on January 26.

In total, there would a total of 16 marching contingents.

"There will be 8 contingents of the Indian Armed Forces in the Republic Day Parade, which will include 6 contingents of Army, one each from Air Force and the Navy. Four would be from Central Armed Police Forces, one from Delhi Police two from National Cadet Corps and one from NSS," Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area said.

The officer further stated that the Indian Army will showcase how uniforms and arms have evolved over the decades in the parade.

Indian Army contingents will be wearing uniform from three decades, the present-day olive green and the new combat uniform unveiled at Army Day parade this year.

The first contingent of Rajput Regiment would be wearing the uniform from 1950 and march with .303 rifles.

The second of Assam regiment would be wearing the uniform from 1960 and will carry .303 rifles.

Troops from Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry will be in the uniform from 1970 along with the 7.62 mm rifle.

Sikh Light Infantry and Army Ordnance Corps will don the present day olive green along with the INSAS rifles.

The sixth contingent will be of Parachute regiment soldiers who will wear the new combat uniform.

Further, each marching contingent at will comprise 96 soldiers instead of the usual 144 so that proper attention can be given to Covid-19 protocol.

Similarly, the force will also showcase mechanized weapons from vintage to present day era.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor