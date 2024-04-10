Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns: Delhi's Social Welfare Minister, Resigns from Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet (Check Tweet)

In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rajkumar Anand, who was Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet's social welfare minister, has resigned from his post on Wednesday. He is an MLA from the Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency. He also resigned from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party.

#WATCH | Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from his post as minister and also from Aam Aadmi Party pic.twitter.com/QF52GyjhiW — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

Soon after announcing his resignation, Anand said, "AAP is neck-deep in corruption. And I can't talk work with corrupt people." The development comes hours after Arvind Kejriwal in his latest message from the jail had asked his party leaders to ensure that the public does not face any problem and observe 'Tanashahi Hatao, Samvidhan Bachao' Diwas on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

