Raghav Chadha on Rahul Gandhi's statement says, Lawmakers and leaders should discuss solution for inflation and poverty

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Lokmat National Conclave on Rahul Gandhi's abroad statement said that unemployment, inflation, financial raud and the attack on institutions like LIC and SEBI are the issues in the country. What statement has been given by any opposition leader while going abroad, that is the issue?

The AAP leader said that people are not worried about what Rahul Gandhi said abroad, but are worried about how my child will get job. If my child's school will end, then in which college will I get admission. The worry is where the fees will come from. Law makers should give a solution to this. If it is so then what did PM Modi say after going to Canada and Coulmbia, the standard should be same for all.

He said that it is wrong for Rahul Gandhi to make a statement, then PM Modi had strongly condemned Canada and Columbia, old governments oppposition. It was clearly told that I did not answer the political questions asked in the World Economic Forum. Criticizing the ruling party should equally be an anaylsis of its statement. He has further said that India should not go out and make negative comments about the country.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.