Rahul Gandhi advised to avoid walking during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir over security reasons

Rahul Gandhi has been advised by security agencies to not walk certain stretches during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, according to a NDTV report.“A detailed plan has been put in place to secure him and it has been advised that he should avoid travelling certain stretches on foot and instead travel in car,” a senior official told NDTV.

As per plan, the yatra will enter Jammu & Kashmir on January 19 from Lakhanpur. After a night stay, will proceed from there to Kathua’s Hatli Morh next morning. The next night halt is at Chadwal. On January 21, the yatra will start from Hiranagar to Duggar Haveli, and then from Vijaypur to Satwari on January 22. The 52-year-old Congress leader is set to hoist the national flag in Banihal on January 25 and would be entering Srinagar via Anantnag two days later - on January 27.