Rahul Gandhi Alleges Agniveer Scheme Benefits Business House

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government on Friday of implementing the Agniveer scheme to divert defense budget funds towards a major business house instead of soldier benefits.

Speaking in Mohania, a region known for significant armed forces enlistments, Gandhi criticized the scheme, which faced widespread protests in the area two years ago.

Under the Agniveer scheme launched on June 15, 2022, individuals enlisted in the 'below officer's rank' cadre of the armed forces for a four-year term as Agniveers. Gandhi alleged that Agniveers wouldn't receive salaries, pensions comparable to regular soldiers, or access to military canteens.

The former Congress president claimed, This is because the Modi government does not want to spend the defence budget on salary and other perks of soldiers. It wants to spend the amount for the benefit of a business house.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi pledged that the Congress party, if the INDIA bloc assumes power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, would address longstanding farmer demands, including legal assurances for minimum support prices (MSP) for crops.