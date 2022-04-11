Rahul Gandhi comments on violence reported in Ram Navami says, ‘Hate weakening India'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took his Twitter and wrote that ‘"hate, violence, and exclusion are weakening our beloved country." This statement comes after violence was reported in four states during Ram Navami.

“Hate, violence, and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace, and harmony,” he said.

He further said people to "stand together to secure a just, inclusive India."

At least four states have reported violence in Ram Navami, in Gujarat, at least one death was reported after the violence occur. The states of Jharkhand and West Bengal also reported cases of violence.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh also commented on the Madhya Pradesh violence and said “They (alleged attackers) will not only be sent to jails but also made to pay for vandalising public as well as private property”.