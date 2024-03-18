Rahul Gandhi Counters PM Modi After Row Over His ‘Shakti’ Remark, Says "He Always Tries to…”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for distorting his words during a recent political exchange. The controversy stemmed from PM Modi's reference to Rahul Gandhi's statement about 'destroying Shakti' during the culmination of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

PM Modi, addressing a rally in Telangana's Jagtial, condemned Rahul Gandhi's comment, stating, “"The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter & sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga.'"

#WATCH | Telangana: During his public address in Jagtial, PM Modi says, "The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter & sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of… pic.twitter.com/ccVUoEVVNb — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

In response, Gandhi, posting on social media, accused PM Modi of misinterpreting his words consistently, stating, "Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth."

मोदी जी को मेरी बातें अच्छी नहीं लगतीं, किसी न किसी तरह उन्हें घुमाकर वह उनका अर्थ हमेशा बदलने की कोशिश करते हैं क्योंकि वह जानते हैं कि मैंने एक गहरी सच्चाई बोली है।



जिस शक्ति का मैंने उल्लेख किया, जिस शक्ति से हम लड़ रहे हैं, उस शक्ति का मुखौटा मोदी जी हैं।



वह एक ऐसी शक्ति… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 18, 2024

Gandhi clarified that his 'Shakti' remark had no religious connotation, explaining, "I recognize that power, Narendra Modi ji also recognizes that power. It is not a religious power of any kind, It is the power of unrighteousness, corruption, and falsehood."

Further delving into the issue, Gandhi criticized the current state of affairs under Modi's leadership, alleging, "The same power is given India's ports, India's airports, while India's youth is given the gift of Agniveer, which breaks his courage."

The dispute ignited following Gandhi's statement during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra, where he asserted, “There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The soul of the King is in the EVM. This true. The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department."

"A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in from of my mother and said 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.' Thousands of people have been threatened like this..." he added.