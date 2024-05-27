Rahul Gandhi Escapes Unhurt After Portion of Stage Collapses At Bihar's Paliganj Rally (Watch Video)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday escaped unhurt after a portion of the dais set up for one of his election rallies in Bihar caved in. The incident happened when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, entered the stage to address the public gathered to attend the Opposition alliance's rally. The leaders were campaigning just ahead of the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.A video surfaced on social media wherein Gandhi and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti could be seen holding each other's hand when the stage broke/ A security official then seemed to offer Rahul Gandhi help. Gandhi told him he was fine and continued waving at his audience at the rally in Bihar's Paliganj. Although the leaders lost balance when the incident happened, everything was fine later.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'sent by god' remark. Gandhi said after the election when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asks PM Modi about industrialist Guatam Adani, he'll say that it was asked to him by Parmatma (god). “You know why he (PM Modi) has brought this story of Parmatma? Because, after the election when the ED will ask Narendra Modi about Adani, he will say, I don't know, it was asked to me by Parmatma,” Gandhi said at a rally in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur.

He further hit out at the prime minister over unemployment and said, "Modi ji, stop giving long speeches and dividing the country. First, tell this to the people of Bihar, of the country, how many jobs you have given to the youth of the country?" Gandhi's remarks came days after PM Modi had said in an interview with a news channel that till his mother was alive, he felt that perhaps his birth was biological and after her demise when he connects various experiences, he is convinced that God has sent him.Voting will take place in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar in the last phase on June 1.