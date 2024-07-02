Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Demands Apology From Congress Leader

In a heated response to recent statements made by Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, BJP Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari has strongly condemned Gandhi's speech, demanding an immediate apology. Tiwari accused Gandhi of misleading the House and failing to fulfill his responsibilities as an Opposition leader. "Despite becoming the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has derailed from becoming a responsible Opposition leader. He misled the House. The Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Agriculture Minister stood to expose the lies. Our stand is that one cannot escape after telling lies," Tiwari asserted.

Tiwari also criticized Gandhi for his comments on the Agniveer scheme, a significant initiative for recruiting soldiers. "Rahul Gandhi should prove his claims or face action. He is also lying over the Agniveer scheme," Tiwari added. The BJP MP did not hold back in expressing his discontent over Gandhi's alleged remarks about Hindus. "He was calling Hindus violent. Why is he speaking against Hindus? We are not going to forgive him until he apologizes. A lie can be expunged. He has been trapped into it, and we will not allow the lies to thrive," Tiwari stated emphatically.

The Bharatiya Janata Party - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - hit back strongly to Rahul Gandhi's Monday afternoon speech in Parliament, accusing the Congress MP, and new Leader of the Opposition, of insulting all Hindus. In his first address as the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi accused the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming him for calling the entire Hindu community violent. Rahul Gandhi was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament. As Rahul Gandhi's remarks triggered an uproar from the treasury benches, it further led to the Chair striking it off record. The statements by Gandhi that got expunged from the Parliament proceedings were his accusations on the BJP, stating that the party is treating minorities unfairly, his remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani, his accusations that the NEET exam is for rich people and there is no place in it for meritorious students, and that the Agniveer Scheme is not of the Indian Army, but of the PMO (Prime Minister's Office).



