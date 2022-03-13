Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi to resign after election debacle? party to undergo complete overhaul

All the three members of the Gandhi family who hold senior positions in the Indian National Congress, namely, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are reportedly set to offer their resignations at the Congress meet due to be held on March 13, NDTV reported. The Congress party has, however, denied that the Gandhis would be offering their resignations tomorrow.

The Congress Working Committee will be meeting in Delhi to discuss the ongoing poll debacles in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab. At the meet, the CWC may reportedly pitch advancing the internal elections that are slated to be held in September this year. The development comes after the Congress party put up a dismal performance in the recently concluded assembly elections held in five states. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forming the government in Punjab, the Congress party lost its hold on one of the last few states remaining under its rule. According to a report by NDTV, the Congress party’s poor performance in the 2022 polls has revived criticism against the members of the Gandhi family and a need for an overhaul of the party’s leadership. However this is not for the first time that Ms Gandhi and her son are offering to quit. Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting of the party's top decision-making body at its headquarters.



