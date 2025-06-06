Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Operation Sindoor, alleges surrender under US pressure

Patna, June 6 On a day-long visit to Bihar on Friday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the government "surrendered" during Operation Sindoor under pressure from former US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the Samvidhan Sammelan (Constitutional Dialogue) in Rajgir, Gandhi cited Trump's repeated public claims about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the matter.

“US President Donald Trump has publicly claimed 11 times that he forced PM Modi to agree to a ceasefire. PM Modi hasn’t denied it even once. If Trump was lying, why hasn’t Modi called him out? Because Trump is telling the truth. I knew PM Modi would surrender under pressure -- it’s his habit,” Gandhi said.

“I am fighting against the RSS. It has a long history of surrender. Earlier, they would write letters when under pressure. Now, in the modern age, they send WhatsApp messages,” Gandhi said.

The ceasefire Gandhi referred to was declared on May 10, following Operation Sindoor, a cross-border strike launched by the Indian Defence Forces on May 7, aimed at terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders have since seized upon the remarks to question the government's handling of national security and foreign policy.

Before addressing the public meeting, Gandhi began his Bihar tour from Gaya, where he paid tribute at Gehlor village, the home of Dashrath Manjhi, the legendary "Mountain Man" known for single-handedly carving a path through a hill.

Gandhi met Manjhi’s family, including his son Bhagirath Manjhi, and enquired about their financial condition.

He later visited Nalanda, continuing his outreach efforts by emphasising themes of justice, social equity, and constitutional values -- messages seen as central to the Congress party’s campaign strategy in the run-up to the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

This visit marks Rahul Gandhi’s sixth trip to Bihar this year, underscoring the Congress party’s renewed focus on regaining political ground in the state ahead of the crucial polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor