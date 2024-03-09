Rahul Gandhi Urges for Nationwide Caste Census to Reconsider Reservation Cap

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again announced plans to conduct a nationwide caste census. He mentioned that by analyzing caste demographics and economic data, the 50% reservation cap could be reconsidered. With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching, Rahul's announcement holds significant weight.

Have you ever thought about who is poor? How many of them are there? Caste count is important. They come from Dalit, tribal, backward, and minority communities. The figures from Bihar are just a small glimpse of the real picture of the country. We don't even have an idea of how the poor population of the country is living. Historic steps are going to be taken - caste enumeration, and economic mapping, based on which we will scrap the 50% reservation limit.

Rahul added, "This move will illuminate the nation and ensure fair representation, entitlements, and participation for all. It will not only facilitate the formulation of appropriate policies and programs for the underprivileged, but also propel them towards progress in education, income, and healthcare. Therefore, arise, speak up, and advocate for your rights, as caste enumeration is your entitlement and a means to emerge from the shadows of adversity. Enumeration is our rallying cry, as it signifies the initial stride towards justice."

It is noteworthy that today marks the 56th day of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', currently underway in Gujarat. Throughout this journey, Rahul has consistently highlighted the importance of conducting an OBC and caste census. Following the census in Bihar, numerous opposition figures have been urging for a nationwide implementation.