Rahul Gandhi Urges Leaders Like Himanta Sarma and Milind Deora to Leave Congress, Citing Ideological Differences

Gandhi expressed his stance, stating, "I want people like Himanta and Milind to leave. I am perfectly okay with it." He highlighted the divergence in political ideologies, particularly citing Himanta's controversial remarks about Muslims.

Gandhi's statement comes as the Congress grapples with a string of departures, including former Union Minister Milind Deora and Assam's Congress Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He further distanced himself from Sarma's past remarks, stating, "Have you heard some of the statements that Himanta had made about Muslims? I don't want to have anything to do with them, as there are certain values I would like to defend."

The Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Gandhi, entered West Bengal from Assam on January 25th and is set to reach Jharkhand on Friday. Gandhi also denounced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), labeling it as a tool employed by the BJP to fuel religious division

The recent resignation of Milind Deora, former Union minister and ex-MP from Mumbai South, adds to a series of departures from the Congress, with leaders often choosing to pursue new political paths, notably towards the BJP. Himanta Biswa Sarma, a Congress minister from Assam, switched allegiance to the BJP prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Similarly, Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab, joined the saffron party ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, citing personal discontent with the Congress' actions.