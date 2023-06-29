Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped by police in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 29 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy which was on its way to Manipur's Churachandpur was on Thursday stopped by local police at a check post near Bishnupur, which is about 20 kilometres from the State capital Imphal.

Gandhi who had landed in Imphal earlier today for a two-day visit was on his way to Churachandpur where he planned to meet people, displaced by the recent clashes, at the relief camps.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal while speaking tosaid that the police said that they are not in a "position" to allow the leaders to head forward.

"Rahul Gandhi's convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us" Venugopal told ANI.

Venugopal had earlier had confirmed that during his stay, Rahul Gandhi will engage with civil society representatives and visit relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur, two of the worst affected places in the State due to violence.

Meanwhile, the All Manipur Students Union' issued a statement today condemning the successive governments in the state and said that the Congress Party has a big role to play in it.

".. We believe that the present communal crisis in Manipur is a result of the political blunders that have been committed by the successive governments that have ruled Manipur over time and Congress has a big role to play," the union said.

Addressing a press conference here, the All Manipur Students Union Secretary-General said "In 2012, the Congress party deleted four Gram Panchayats and one Zila Parishad constituency which were part of the Imphal West district from the Manipur Panchayati Raj system and they were allotted to come under the autonomous district council of Kangopi district. It had further enhanced the dreamland of Kuki nation state."

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

