Rahul, Priyanka reach out to child who fell during Nyay Yatra in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 16 In a humane gesture, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra helped a small boy, who reportedly fell during the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here on Saturday.

At one point during the Yatra, scores of enthusiastic people were seen surrounding the Gandhi siblings’ open SUV.

The unidentified boy, aged around five, was seen in his mother’s arms carrying a rose for the Gandhis, who reportedly fell in the melee.

Seeing this, Priyanka Gandhi pointed at the crying child and signaled to bring him near the jeep.

The child was hoisted onto the VVIP vehicle by the security staff before Priyanka held him briefly in her arms and patted him on the head, as Rahul Gandhi exchanged a few words of solace with the child. The Gandhi siblings also offered the child water to drink.

After sipping the water, the smiling boy was helped off the vehicle. As the Gandhis waved at him, the mother-son duo disappeared in the crowd.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s 66-day BJNY covering 6,700 km ended on Saturday at Chaityabhoomi, where he offered prayers with a large number of people joining in. The Congress leader also garlanded a statue of B. R. Ambedkar en route.

On Sunday morning, Rahul Gandhi will undertake a Nyay Sankalp Padyatra (foot march) from the historic Mani Bhavan to the August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai.

On Sunday afternoon, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the INDIA bloc will converge for a mega rally at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park to formally sound the bugle for the party's Lok Sabha election campaign.

