Rahul, Tejashwi shamelessly lying, making baseless allegations: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna, Aug 24 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday launched a scathing critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the duo leading the charge against Nitish Kumar government on Bihar's electoral turf, and accused them of dishing out false claims and lies on a daily basis.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state office, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are making baseless and unfounded accusations every day.

“They are shamelessly lying and making baseless allegations,” he stated while recalling the poll outcome of 2024 General elections when Congress tally saw significant surge and its leadership was also ‘in high spirits’ over good election results.

“In the 24th Lok Sabha election, SP got 37 seats, BJP got 33, and Congress got 6 seats in Uttar Pradesh. At that time, you were happy,” he said.

Calling out grand old party’s ‘duplicity’, he stated that when the public voted for INDIA bloc in an election conducted by the Election Commission, the poll panel was right but the moment results turned disappointing it started questioning the poll body.

“Rahul Gandhi has not spared anyone, neither the Election Commission, nor the media, nor the Prime Minister, but he should understand that the country will not accept and tolerate it, whatever you say,” he remarked.

The BJP parliamentarian also cited statistics to escalate his attack on the Congress-RJD alliance, and its public outreach centered around ‘vote chori’ claims.

“When Congress formed governments in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, was there no Election Commission there? He said that if people do not vote for Rahul Gandhi, then what will anyone do?” he wondered in a jeering tone.

He further said that the BJP won the assembly elections in Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra because the public recognised the lies of Rahul Gandhi.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the people of Bihar with unsubstantiated allegations and also took exception to Tejashwi Yadav’s language against the Prime Minister.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been elected to office for three terms, consecutively. You should not follow the path of Rahul Gandhi,” he said issuing a stern advice to RJD leader.

He also took potshots at the Rahul-Tejashwi duo, projecting themselves as the prospective PM and Bihar CM, respectively, and said: “This shows their greed for power, but the public will never give them power. They will neither become a Prime Minister nor a Chief Minister.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor