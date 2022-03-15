Raid underway at former AIADMK minister SP Velumani's residence in Coimbatore
By ANI | Published: March 15, 2022 09:16 AM2022-03-15T09:16:48+5:302022-03-15T09:25:07+5:30
The Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday raided the residence of former AIADMK minister SP Velumani in Kuniyamuthur, Coimbatore.
Searches are related to corruption allegations against the former minister based on the evidence taken during searches a few months ago
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
