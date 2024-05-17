Railway ticket examiner suspended allegedly for assaulting woman passenger

Guwahati/Agartala, May 17 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has suspended a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) who allegedly assaulted a woman passenger on a train on Tuesday, railway sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that the woman passenger was travelling from New Haflong (Assam) to Agartala on board the express train and the incident occurred when the accused TTE asked her for the ticket.

A purported video of the incident, recorded by a fellow passenger, went viral on social media.

It shows the woman passenger, waving her hands and engaged in a heated discussion with the TTE, who was seen shoving her.

Sources said that the woman passenger did not lodge any formal complaint with the railway police or any authority concerned about the incident.

Railway officials declined to comment on the reason or situation in which the TTE assaulted the woman passenger.

The CPI-M youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) submitted a deputation to the Agartala Railway Station manager on the issue on Thursday. "While the Central government is raising slogans of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, a TTE is assaulting a woman passenger on board the moving train. The safety of women is faced with serious questions. We have submitted a deputation demanding action against the TTE," DYFI leader Nabarun Deb told the media.

