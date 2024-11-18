Railway Update: New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Expected to Launch Soon, Here is What We Know

Vande Bharat express is one of the successful projects of Indian railways that has boosted India's rail connectivity, and soon they will be launching Vande Bharat express, which will take you directly into Paradise on Earth i.e. Kashmir's Srinagar. As per the information given by the officials, the Indian Railways is aiming to complete this ambitious project by December 31 and enable the train to start on Republic Day.

As per the India TV report Indian Railways is set to achieve a milestone with the planned expansion of a rail route connecting Delhi to Srinagar in the north and Kanyakumari in the south. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, known for its challenging terrain, has made significant progress. Railway officials confirmed that the most difficult 111-kilometer stretch between Banihal and Srinagar has been completed. At the current pace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on Republic Day.

In another major development, Indian Railways plans to launch Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by 2025-26, aiming to transform long-distance travel. Ten new sleeper trains are expected to debut by the end of the 2025-26 financial year, featuring world-class amenities and cutting-edge design.

