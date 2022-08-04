Railway's big announcement! Passengers banned from eating non-veg food in Vande Bharat Express

There is an important news for those traveling by train in Vande Bharat. Railways has made a big announcement regarding food in trains. Now eating and carrying non-veg in Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train is prohibited. Vande Bharat Train is the first train of its kind in the country, which has been given Sattvik certificate. So now this train is completely hygienic and vegetarian.

An agreement has already been signed between the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and the Satvik Council of India, which provides catering facilities on the train.

IRCTC has started making Vande Bharat Satvik train. During the journey, many passengers do not like the food served in the train, as they are not sure that the food served in the train is completely vegetarian and healthy.

Passengers have doubts about food in trains. How much attention was paid to hygiene while cooking food on the train? Are veg and non-veg cooked separately? What is the process from cooking to serving the food? There are many such questions in the minds of passengers. Now Indian Railways has started Satvik train to solve the problems of such passengers.

Abhishek Biswas, founder of the Indian Satvik Parishad, said that several processes have been completed before the Vande Bharat train is given the Satvik certificate. Under it, cooking method, kitchen, serving and maintenance of serving utensils were examined. The certificate was issued only after completing all the procedures. It means that the railway has given the certificate after complete preparation.

