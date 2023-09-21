Railways increases ex gratia relief in train accidents from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh

The Union Ministry of Railways has significantly increased the ex-gratia and compensation amounts for individuals either killed or injured in train accidents or related mishaps. This decision was communicated through a letter issued by Ratnesh Kumar Jha, Executive Director (Public Grievances) of the Railway Board, to the relevant authorities. The revised relief amounts will also be applicable to road users who meet with an accident due to the railway's prima facie liability for a manned-level crossing gate accident.

For grievously injured passengers in train accidents who require hospitalisation beyond 30 days, an additional payment of ₹ 3,000 per day will be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier. For grievously injured passengers in untoward incidents who require hospitalisation beyond 30 days, an additional relief payment of ₹ 1,500 per day will be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier, up to a further six months of hospitalization. Thereafter, ₹ 750 per day will be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier, up to a further five months of hospitalisation. No relief payment will be admissible to road users in case of accidents at unmanned level crossings, trespassers, or persons electrocuted by OHE (overhead equipment).The Railways Act of 1989 has laid down a compensation liability for the death or injury of passengers in train accidents and untoward incidents. The revised relief payments are an additional measure to provide financial assistance to victims and their families.

The revised relief amounts are as follows:

Death: ₹ 5 lakh (up from ₹ 50,000)

Grievous injury: ₹ 2.5 lakh (up from ₹ 25,000)

Simple injury: ₹ 50,000 (up from ₹ 5,000)