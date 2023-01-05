Railways initiates action against miscreants who pelted stones at Vande Bharat

New Delhi, Jan 5 The Railways has initiated action against the miscreants who pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express in two separate incidents.

According to the Railways, the accused were identified on the basis of the video footage and photographs taken by the CCTV camera installed in the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train.

Two such incidents have taken place this week in West Bengal.

The first incident occurred on Monday, near Kumarganj station in Malda where the accused pelted stones at the semi-high speed train, on its way to New Jalpaiguri, and the second took place in Darjeeling district on Tuesday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), along with the Government Railway Police (GRP), has started a crackdown after their identification.

An FIR under section 154 of the Railway Act has been lodged in the RPF Chowki/NJP in both the cases. The Railways will create pressure to take punitive action against the culprits.

According to the Railways, the RPF has started an awareness campaign to prevent such incidents, and has been keeping an eye on all railway stations to detect any intention to damage railway property.

