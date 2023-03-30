Rain, hail storm alert in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 30 A rain and hailstorm alert was issued in Rajasthan as the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain on Thursday due to the new weather system (Western Disturbance).

The Meteorological Center Jaipur issued an 'Orange' alert for more than eight districts of the state. Farmers have also been cautioned to make efforts to save their crops and store them in a safe place.

Radheshyam Sharma, director of the Jaipur Meteorological Center, said that a cyclonic circulation has been formed in southwest Rajasthan and a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over West Rajasthan on Thursday. These systems are expected to bring rain with thunder and lightning.

Orange alert has been issued for Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pali, Ajmer, Nagaur, and Sikar districts. Seeing the effect of the system, an orange alert has been issued in these districts on Friday as well.

It rained with strong wind in Bikaner late on Wednesday night. Crops have been damaged due to rain in Lunkaransar town. At the same time, it has been cloudy in Jaipur and surrounding areas since this morning with strong winds. It also rained for some time here for some time.



