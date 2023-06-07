Rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K today

Srinagar, June 7 The weather was mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that rain/thunderstorm towards evening was expected in the next 24 hours.

"Rain/thunderstorm is likely to occur at scattered places towards the evening in J&K today," the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 12.4, Pahalgam 6 and Gulmarg 6.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass had 9.6, Kargil 10.2 and Leh 2.4 as the minimum temperature.

