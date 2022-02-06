Rain/snow likely in J&K, Ladakh till Monday evening

Srinagar, Feb 6 Light rain/snow occurred in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the weather office forecast more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain inclement with light rain/snow during the next 24 hours," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Srinagar recorded 2.8, Pahalgam minus 3.7 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures on Sunday.

Drass town of Ladakh region had minus 17.9, Leh minus 9.2 and Kargil minus 12.5 as the minimum.

Jammu city had 6.6, Katra 6.7, Batote 3.2, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 1.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

