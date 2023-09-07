Raj CM Gehlot wishes his ex-deputy Pilot on his birthday

Jaipur, Sep 7 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was among other Congress leaders who wished party leader Sachin Pilot on his 46th birthday on Thursday.

As Pilot is currently out of India, his supporters could not celebrate his birthday. However, they organised some programmes to celebrate the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister's birthday. He will return on September 9.

Congratulatory posters are put up outside Sachin Pilot's residence in Civil Lines, Jaipur every year. This time, however, there was no celebration in the Pink City.

In Pilot's absence, his supporters have organised blood donation camps and other programmes in the districts including the capital.

Party workers have participated in those programmes at the local level.

Sachin Pilot's birthday has been trending on Twitter.

Many Rajasthan government ministers, MLAs and Congress leaders, including CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra, Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi, Transport Minister Brijendra Ola, senior leaders Raghu Sharma, Jitendra Singh, Harish Chaudhary have wished Pilot on his birthday.

Pilot, an MLA from Rajasthan's Tonk constituency, has recently been made a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

He has been without a post since July 2020.

He was, however, brought into the mainstream by giving a post after three years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor