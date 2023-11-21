Raj polls: PM's roadshow in Jaipur today; to cover places hit by 2008 bomb blasts

Jaipur, Nov 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Tuesday, hold a road show in this walled city of Rajasthan where the BJP is making all-out efforts to wrest power from the incumbent Congress in the November 25 Assembly polls.

With the road show, PM Modi will be touching upon 10 seats of the city.

Scheduled to be held in the heart of the capital, the rally will traverse through Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Hawamahal and Kishanpole Assemblies. It will also cover Civil Lines, Vidyadhar Nagar and Sanganer.

Modi's road show will start at 5.30 p.m., from Sanganeri Gate Hanuman Temple where several lives were lost in a series of bomb blasts on May 13, 2008.

Serial blasts had ripped through Chhoti Chaupar, Tripolia Bazar, Badi Chowpar and Johri Bazar, -- the same route had been chosen for the road show.

It is believed that Modi's road show will be about 4 km long and will directly affect four seats.

His chariot will pass through Bapu Bazaar, Nehru Bazaar and reach Kishanpole Bazar via Ajmeri Gate before proceeding to the oldest Chhoti Chaupar of the park.

Kishanpole Assembly is held here.

The rally will move towards Hawamahal via Kishanpol and then to the center point of all three seats i.e. Badi Chaupar via Tripolia Bazar.

The three assembly constituencies of walled city - Kishanpole, Hawamahal and Adarsh Nagar - will get covered.

After arriving in the city, the Prime Minister will head towards Sanganeri Gate via JLN road, which falls in Malviya Nagar assembly from the airport.

Candidates, councillors and workers from 10 assembly constituencies of Jaipur city will be on the stage to welcome Modi.

Besides, party workers and officials of 9 assemblies of rural areas will be welcomed at other places.

As many as 2000 workers have been called from each assembly.

Apart from this, separate platforms have been created for workers of 10 societies and officials of as many trade associations.

That is, an attempt has been made to connect and unite all sections of society.

In the 2018 elections, Congress had made a dent and won five seats in the city, in which Congress won Hawamahal, Kishanpole, Adarshnagar, Civil Lines and Jhotwara Assemblies.

The BJP had managed to save its stronghold on Sanganer, Malviya Nagar and Vidyadhar Nagar seats.

Meanwhile, in view of today's roadshow, a total of 4,000 additional security personnel have been deployed to maintain security and law and order.

