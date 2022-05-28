Rajasthan: 5 members of a family including 2 children found dead in well in Jaipur's Dudu

The bodies of five members of a family including two children were found in a well in Jaipur's Dudu town on Saturday, the officials said.

According to the police, three sisters along with their two children ran away from their in-law's house after an argument broke out between the family, and later went missing on Wednesday.

The deceased sisters have been identified as Kamlesh Devi, Kalu Devi, and Mamta Devi.

Dudu Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said, "We have received information that three women from the same family along with their children went missing. During the investigation, it was found that three sisters ran away from their in-law's house after an argument broke out between the family."

Earlier, after the women and children went missing, the family members reached Dudu police station and lodged a missing person report, the police said.

Acting upon the case, 12 police teams were constituted under the leadership of ASP Dinesh Sharma and the investigation was stated.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the accused will be punished accordingly, Sharma said.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor