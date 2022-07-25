Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot praises Murmu for her speech

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot praised president Droupadi Murmu after her speech on Monday, "Every word in her speech had a meaning. I am very impressed,'' Gehlot said. "The views expressed by a tribal woman are commendable. I hope she meets the commitment she made to the nation today," he further said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as President. She spoke about her humble beginnings in her first address as the country's top office-holder as she called for speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had for the citizens of Independent India. The 64-year-old was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in the presence of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among others.Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot praises Murmu