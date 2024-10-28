Rajasthan bypolls: Home voting to be held from Nov 4

Jaipur, Oct 27 A total of 3,193 voters including 2,365 elderly and 828 Divyangs from seven Assembly constituencies will vote from home through postal ballot during the bypolls to be held on November 13 in Rajasthan.

The polling team will reach the homes of these listed voters as per the predetermined date and time and conduct home voting. Representatives of the concerned political parties and candidates will also be present at the time of home voting.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, senior citizens above 85 years of age and voters with more than 40 per cent disability are given the facility of home voting with their consent.

In this sequence, applications have been received from a total of 3,193 eligible voters till October 23, the last date of application through BLO in the prescribed form for home voting for the by-elections.

The CEO said that home voting will be conducted in two phases between November 4 and November 10. All these voters listed for voting from home will be informed in advance through BLO and the polling team will reach their homes between November 4 and 8 and will get the voting done while fully preserving the secrecy of the voting.

He said that during this process, representatives of the political parties and candidates participating in the election will also be present with the polling team.

If for any reason the eligible voter is not found at home at the scheduled time, then the polling team will visit the house again for home voting on November 9-10 as a part of another effort.

The CEO said that during the Rajasthan Assembly election in 2023, a total of 1,862 voters had used the facility of home voting in Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar, Salumber and Chaurasi Assembly constituencies.

Voting through EVMs will take place in these Assembly constituencies on November 13 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The seven seats are vacant in Rajasthan after local MLAs contested the general elections and won. Similarly, there are two such seats where MLAs passed away recently.

