Rajasthan: CBI arrests conman in high-profile impersonation and bribery case

Jaipur, Nov 11 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Ajit Kumar Patra and his associate Minku Lal Jain for allegedly running a sophisticated impersonation and bribery racket involving senior government officials, enforcement officers, and private individuals.

According to the CBI, the accused posed as high-ranking officers from various ministries, enforcement agencies, and judicial bodies to extract money and undue favours from unsuspecting individuals.

The two reportedly leveraged false identities to project influence and proximity to top bureaucrats, thereby deceiving victims into paying large sums to “settle” official matters.

Investigators revealed that Patra and Jain frequently used name-dropping tactics, claiming close ties with senior officers to gain credibility. They are accused of exploiting their fabricated status to secure VIP privileges, including entry into restricted areas, access to high-security events, and stays in official guest houses.

The case came to light following a raid by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Jaipur, on November 4, 2025, at the premises of Vinod Parihar, CEO of M/s Cybdeer Network Private Limited.

In an attempt to evade arrest, Parihar allegedly contacted the accused, who demanded Rs 18 lakh to “settle” the issue with unidentified officials of the DGGI.

On November 10, 2025, CBI officials apprehended Patra and Jain while they were accepting the bribe money of Rs 18 lakh from Jagjit Singh Gill, sent by Parihar.

The trap money was recovered on the spot. During subsequent searches across Delhi, Rajasthan, and Odisha, the CBI seized a cash amount of Rs 3.7 crore (approx.), gold jewellery weighing around 1 kg, 26 property documents in the names of Patra and his relatives, four luxury vehicles, twelve other vehicles, and several digital devices and incriminating materials.

The CBI stated that the duo’s operation extended across multiple states, with evidence suggesting a wider network of accomplices and victims.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

--IANS

arc/dan

