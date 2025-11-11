Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant transferred to Delhi as Secy in social justice ministry

Jaipur, Nov 11 Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant has been transferred to Delhi and has been appointed Secretary in the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A 1991-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Sudhansh Pant, was appointed Chief Secretary on January 1, 2024. His retirement was due in February 2027, but he has now stepped down from the post nearly 13 months before his retirement.

The Centre has issued the formal order appointing him as Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. In 2013, Rajiv Maharishi, appointed Chief Secretary by the Vasundhara Raje government, left for Delhi just nine months into his tenure.

Sudhansh Pant began his career as SDO Jaipur in 1993. He went on to serve as Collector of Jaisalmer and Jhunjhunu, and later held various important administrative roles. During the previous Ashok Gehlot government, he was transferred three times in three months and eventually appointed Chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.

He has also served as the Director General of the Harishchandra Mathur Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration (HCM RIPA) and Additional Chief Secretary (Training).

Pant has spent multiple tenures in Delhi, including a significant stint as Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, before being recalled to Jaipur in December 2023.

The Bhajanlal government then appointed him Chief Secretary on January 1, 2024. Pant is the second IAS officer to be transferred to the Central government midway through his Chief Secretary tenure.

During Vasundhara Raje’s tenure as Chief Minister in 2013, then Chief Secretary Rajiv Maharishi was similarly posted to Delhi.

Bureaucratic experts note that Sudhansh Pant has long served as a key link between the state government and the Centre. He will now be responsible for ensuring the timely implementation of the Central government schemes, which is why the Modi government has called him to Delhi. Several claims have emerged regarding his sudden transfer.

Firstly, Sudhansh Pant is considered one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trusted officers and enjoys a strong reputation in the PMO. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a role in which he proved his administrative capability and deep understanding of governance at the state level.

Secondly, Pant has been instrumental in facilitating coordination and decision-making between the state and the Central governments. He has also been credited with the effective execution of several central schemes in Rajasthan.

Thirdly, under his leadership, all review meetings were conducted on schedule, and the Central government received timely progress reports. His disciplined work ethic and consistent performance are believed to be the reasons behind his recent transfer to Delhi.

