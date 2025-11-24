Rajasthan CM reviews Jaipur Metro expansion, calls Phase-2 key to cutting traffic congestion

Jaipur, Nov 24 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is committed to developing a smooth and state-of-the-art transportation system across Rajasthan.

In view of Jaipur’s rapidly growing population, the expansion of the Jaipur Metro will provide better and more reliable transport facilities to city residents. He added that Jaipur Metro Phase-2 will also help significantly in reducing traffic congestion.

Sharma was addressing a review meeting on the Jaipur Metro expansion at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday.

He said the project will play a vital role in strengthening Jaipur’s transportation network. He directed officials to carefully assess the expenditure and cost estimates of the Metro Phase-2 project to ensure optimal utilization of financial resources and to deliver a robust transit system for the public.

The Chief Minister emphasised that in the upcoming expansion, metro stations should be located in high-traffic areas to provide maximum relief to commuters.

Officials informed him that the state government has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Jaipur Metro Phase-2 and forwarded it to the Central Government. Construction will begin once approval is received. During the meeting, it was informed that the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project will span approximately 42.80 km, with a total of 36 stations -- 34 elevated and 2 underground.

Phase-2 will link major destinations such as the Sitapura Industrial Area, VKI, Jaipur Airport, Jaipur Railway Station, and Gandhi Nagar Railway Station. It will also offer seamless connectivity to SMS Stadium, SMS Hospital, the Collectorate, Vidyadhar Nagar, Ambabari, major residential and commercial zones along Tonk Road, and key areas along Sikar Road. The meeting also reviewed the proposed routes for Metro Phases A, B, and C.

Officials provided detailed presentations on the project’s expansion plans. Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and senior officials of the concerned departments were present.

