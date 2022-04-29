Rajasthan Congress leader booked for bid to create religious tension says 'no intention to hurt'

Congress Alwar district president, Yogesh Mishra, who was booked over alleged controversial remarks has clarified that he did not intend to hurt religious sentiments and that he will attempt to solve the matter amicable with those, who had filed a police complaint against him.

He simply denied making a statement to incite the Muslim community, but still regret the remarks if anyone got offended.

Earlier on Thursday, Youth Congress leader Md Shaun Meo filed a complaint against Mishra over his controversial remark on mosques and police are probing the allegations to take appropriate action.

"I also uploaded a video on my Facebook expressing that my intentions were not to hurt anyone's religious sentiments and if anyone got offended, I regret it, even though there's nothing in my speech. Shaun Ji and I will solve the matter like family," Mishra told ANI.

Targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress Alwar chief said he spoke for around 10 minutes, but a 10-second audio clip was circulated by people who want to break the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood.

"I kept my opinions in Rajgarh for 10 minutes; in those 10 mins, some people, who want to soil Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, edited out a 10-second clip... Indians live in unity. No one has the right to demolish any religious place," he stated.

Further, he said, "I listened to what I said in my speech 3-4 times to see what was wrong with it. I just said that if no one's demolishing the temples built on the middle of the road in Jaipur or in front of Mittal Hospital in Alwar, then why under the BJP municipality in Rajgarh."

Mishra warned BJP for blaming the Rajasthan government over the temple demolition incidents saying that the party will suffer its repercussions in the upcoming polls.

He also called Md Shaun Meo his brother and assured him that they will both solve the matter like a family.

"Then they blame the Rajasthan govt. A municipality is an independent organization... their blame is wrong. BJP will suffer its repercussions in the upcoming polls. Md Shaun Meo (who filed the complaint) is my younger brother," he added.

Earlier on Thursday while filing the complaint against his own party leader Meo said "We have come here to register a complaint against Yogesh Mishra who recently has made a controversial statement over religious places. He instigated people. If something happens to any religious place tomorrow, who will be responsible? He wanted to create religious tension in the area."

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers at Sarai Mohalla, Rajgarh in the Alwar district last week. Besides the Shiva temple, 86 shops and homes were demolished with bulldozers in the district on Sunday, to clear the way for a road.

