Rajasthan: Dalit girl found dead in well; BJP MP claims rape-murder

Jaipur, July 13 The body of a Dalit girl was found inside a well near Todabhim in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Thursday.

After getting the information, the police arrived on the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of the district hospital in Hindaun.

Soon after, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena reached the hospital and hinted at the possibility of the girl being gang-raped and murdered before she was thrown into the well.

"In Todabhim, a Dalit girl was picked up early in the morning. The miscreants gang-raped her, then shot her and to ensure her death, even poured acid on her before throwing the body into a well. The police should immediately arrest the criminals who crossed all limits of cruelty," Meena claimed.

He also attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying: "I am in Hindaun seeking justice for the girl. The Chief Minister should take note that newspapers nowadays are full of news of rape, murder, and gang-war. At least pay attention to the people of this state."

