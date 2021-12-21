Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in godown in Neemrana area of Alwar

By ANI | Published: December 21, 2021 12:46 AM2021-12-21T00:46:41+5:302021-12-21T00:55:02+5:30

A Fire broke out at the godown of a consumer electronic goods manufacturing company in the Neemrana area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on Monday.

Around a dozen fire engines have been rushed to the site for rescue operations.

More detail awaited.

