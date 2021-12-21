Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in godown in Neemrana area of Alwar
December 21, 2021
A Fire broke out at the godown of a consumer electronic goods manufacturing company in the Neemrana area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on Monday.
Around a dozen fire engines have been rushed to the site for rescue operations.
More detail awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
