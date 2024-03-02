Rajasthan: Girls Allegedly Assaulted by 6–7 Men After School Farewell in Khairthal-Tijara District

Ten schoolgirls encountered a distressing ordeal while returning home from a school farewell in the Khairthal-Tijara district of Alwar, as six to seven men allegedly subjected them to sexual assault.

Police authorities stated that they have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against six individuals under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, despite the incident occurring on Wednesday. According to police reports, the assault occurred as the girls were making their way home following the event.

According to a report of TOI, Near a paneer factory, the accused stepped out and made obscene gestures at the girls. The accused then pushed the girls into the factory and attempted to sexually assault them when one of the girls managed to call up her parents.The

Following the incident, family members promptly rushed to the factory, but the accused perpetrators managed to flee the scene. The girls narrated to the police that the accused individuals had intercepted and encircled them, coercing them to enter the factory premises.

The victims further alleged that they had faced repeated harassment while returning home from school. Asif and Shakeel, identified as the suspects, reportedly subjected the girls to physical assault. According to the girls' statements to the authorities, the suspects would loiter outside the factory, waiting to harass them.