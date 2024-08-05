Rajasthan govt announces 'Kargil Package' on martyrdom of Agniveers

Jaipur, August 5 The Rajasthan government on Monday announced a 'Kargil Package' for the families of martyred Agniveers in the state.

In a written reply to leader of opposition Tika Ram Jully in the Assembly on Monday, the state government announced plans to provide different facilities to Agniveers under the Kargil Package, including Rs 25 lakh cash to the widow of a martyred Agniveer, land or MIG house, government job, free education for children, FD of Rs 5 lakh for the parents, and free travel facility.

The government will also provide the facilities in case an Agniveer becomes permanently disabled.

Announcing these, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said that Rajasthan will be the first state to provide such facilities to the families of Agniveers.

"Children of a martyred Agniveer will get free education in government schools, engineering, medical, and general colleges. Schoolgoing children of a martyred Agniveer will also get a scholarship of Rs 1,800 while college-going students will get a scholarship of Rs 3,600," the Minister said.

According to the provisions of the Kargil Package, a public place, including schools, hospitals, panchayat buildings etc., will be named after the martyred Agniveer.

If a martyr's family has agricultural land in its name, an electricity connection will be given immediately on an out-of-turn basis.

Under Rajasthan Roadways, the martyr's wife, his dependent children and parents will be issued a pass for free travel in ordinary, express, and deluxe buses.

